Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases 1,599 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences accounts for about 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 289,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $672.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,630 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

