Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,233.3% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.