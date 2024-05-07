UBS Group Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $190.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $167.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.98. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 22.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $431,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

