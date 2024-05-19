Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
