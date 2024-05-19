Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. On average, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

