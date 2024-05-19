CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDNA. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $807.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after buying an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after buying an additional 87,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in CareDx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

