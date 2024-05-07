CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $29.61 on Friday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,567,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 338,393 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,875,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,838,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

