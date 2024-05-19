Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several research firms recently commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.27 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.