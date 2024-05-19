Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BOLT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

