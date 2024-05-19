ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ORIX Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE IX opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

