Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

DENN stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $405.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 17.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 228,709 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

