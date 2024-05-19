Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $242.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $211.88. Globant has a 1-year low of $148.23 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.