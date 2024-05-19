Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

