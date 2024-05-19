Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -426.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

