Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.