Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Real Matters

Insiders Place Their Bets

Real Matters Price Performance

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

TSE REAL opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$7.10. The company has a market cap of C$435.44 million, a PE ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.94.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.