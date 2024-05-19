Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Context Therapeutics stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Context Therapeutics worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.