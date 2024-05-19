First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

