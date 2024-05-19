Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$41.60

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Aritzia Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

