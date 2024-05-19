Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $40.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

Several analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473 over the last ninety days. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

