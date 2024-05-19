Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $19.80

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

