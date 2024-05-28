Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,975 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arhaus by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 62.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arhaus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,949. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Arhaus

About Arhaus

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.