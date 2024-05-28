Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Alphatec makes up 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alphatec as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,226 shares of company stock worth $2,848,746. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

