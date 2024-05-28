Millrace Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,539 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 1,562,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,133. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

