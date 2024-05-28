Millrace Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tennant worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $12,193,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Tennant by 539.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 174.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. 102,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. Tennant has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.