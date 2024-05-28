China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Plans Dividend of $1.21

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.2118 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGASY opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
