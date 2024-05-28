China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Plans Dividend of $1.21

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.2118 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGASY opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

