Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,851 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Altice USA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823,530 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 396,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 233.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

