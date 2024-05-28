360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 25,370 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$130,655.50 ($87,103.67). Insiders have acquired 85,786 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
