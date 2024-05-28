360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Insider Activity at 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 25,370 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$130,655.50 ($87,103.67). Insiders have acquired 85,786 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

