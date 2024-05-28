Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $14.79

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 830,889 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after acquiring an additional 751,846 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,666,000 after purchasing an additional 327,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

