Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

