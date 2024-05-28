Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

