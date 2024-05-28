Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $47.60

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,378,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,428,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,228,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

