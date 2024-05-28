Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.55.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $256.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $229.71 and a 52 week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

