Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price at $155.11

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.58.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

