Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 298,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $8,018,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.