Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $1,030.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $15.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $999.44.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $1,036.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $876.25 and its 200 day moving average is $799.20. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $196,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.