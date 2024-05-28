UBS Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,265.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $999.44.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.20. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $1,036.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

