J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

J.Jill has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

J.Jill Price Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.01. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 194.65% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,018.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

