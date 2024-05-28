Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $430.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 2,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $132,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,088,495. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WLFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.