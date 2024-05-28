Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

