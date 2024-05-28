Century Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

