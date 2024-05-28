Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.

ATMP stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

