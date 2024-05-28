Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance
ATMP stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile
