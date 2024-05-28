PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

