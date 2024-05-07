Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:HG)

Hamilton Insurance Group’s (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 8th. Hamilton Insurance Group had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Hamilton Insurance Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

HG opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

