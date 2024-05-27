Lumbard & Kellner LLC Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 4.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 39,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,871,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

