British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. 2,894,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,361. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

