Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

