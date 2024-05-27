PotCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.02 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 430.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $23.02 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00122399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008369 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

