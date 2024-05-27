Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after buying an additional 581,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,375,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,521,037. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

