StakeWise Staked ETH Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $132.81 million and approximately $360,298.59 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,960.17 or 0.05686939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 33,536 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 33,536.13084292. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,991.58076527 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $500,984.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

